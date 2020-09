The Lucas County Sheriff's Office said there's no danger to the public at this time.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — One person was been shot in Springfield Township Monday afternoon, according to police.

A Lucas County Sheriff's Office deputy on the scene said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. and it appears to have been accidental, according to police.

