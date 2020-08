The shooting happened inside the Weiler Homes on Leach Ave. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after one person was shot in east Toledo early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around midnight inside the Weiler Homes on Leach Ave.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what lead up to the shooting as police say neighbors aren't being very forthcoming with information.