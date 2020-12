Check your ticket - you may be a millionaire!

DELTA, Ohio — Someone's week is about to get a whole lot better, and we hope it's one of you!

The Ohio Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Country Corral in Delta for the Dec. 5 drawing.

Someone is having a happy Monday! A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Country Corral in Delta for the December 5, 2020 drawing! pic.twitter.com/lIplujcu0w — Ohio Lottery (@OHLottery) December 7, 2020

The winning numbers on the ticket were: 3, 19, 24, 44, 50, 8.