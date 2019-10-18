WAUSEON, Ohio — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of two people involved in a fatal crash Friday morning. The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on County Road D and County Road 13 near the village of Wauseon around 4:45 a.m.

A 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 42-year-old Corey L. Stricker of Delta was southbound on County Road 13, when it failed-to-yield the right-of-way at a stop sign. Stricker’s vehicle was struck by a 2004 Saturn Ion driven by 19-year-old Amber D. Lauch of Swanton.

Stricker sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lauch sustained serious injuries and was Life Flighted to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Safety belts were not in use by either driver. Alcohol and/or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Wauseon Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

