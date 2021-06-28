1 killed, 2 injured in west Toledo crash involving fire truck, SUV

The driver of the SUV later died at the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The intersection of Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue is back open in west Toledo after a crash killed one person and sent two others to the hospital on Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:15 p.m. and involved both an SUV and a fire truck.

The SUV, driven by 43-year-old James Carter Jr., went left of center and hit Tower Ladder 17 as it was making a turn, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe. Firefighters on board began to care for the passengers in the SUV.

The car struck a utility pole after hitting the fire truck and two occupants had to be extricated. Carter later died at the hospital. Carter's passenger, 64-year-old Joseph Parr, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fireman driving the truck, 51-year-old Stephen Swartz, was also injured. The two other firefighters involved were not injured. Fire chief Brian Boyd said there is extensive damage to the fire truck.