1 killed, 2 injured in 1-vehicle crash in Wood County

Fatal crash is still under investigation

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal crash involving one vehicle occurred early Sunday morning in Wood County. One passenger died and two others were sent to the hospital.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning at the 1500 block of King Rd. in Middleton Township. There was one vehicle involved and it went off the south side of the road.

Wood County deputies arrived on the scene and pronounced one passenger dead. Two other occupants were rushed to hospitals.