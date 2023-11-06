Police: 19-year-old shot while driving on I-71 in southwest Columbus

Police say the victim was driving on the interstate near Greenlawn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when they were shot in the arm.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man is injured after he was reportedly shot while driving on Interstate 71 in southwest Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Yale Avenue around 2:20 p.m. on a report of someone being shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his arm.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center and described by police as "stable."

Police say the man was driving southbound on the interstate near Greenlawn Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when he was shot in the arm.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No information on any suspects has been released.