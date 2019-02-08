One person suffered burn injuries on Friday afternoon when a boat exploded during refueling.

Emergency crews responded just before 3 p.m. to the boat explosion at Meinke Marina-West.

Someone had just finished fueling a boat when the explosion happened. That person was injured and taken to the hospital and there is no word yet on the victim's condition.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation and several area fire departments remain on the scene.

The marina is located on Corduroy Road in Curtice.

