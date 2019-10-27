CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — A man is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle as the result of a crash on Sunday.

This happened on State Route 53 N just south of State Route 163 in Catawba Island Township at 6:45 a.m.

Jason S. Rise, 42, of Port Clinton was heading southbound on State Route 53 N when he went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his car.

Rise was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Rise was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use are unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Port Clinton Fire/EMS Department, Ottawa County Coroner, and Ken’s Body and Paint.

