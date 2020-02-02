TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews are investigating a fire that took place in south Toledo home Saturday night and left one adult man dead.

First responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of Prouty Street around 11:15 p.m. on a structure fire call. The caller said it was possible a person was still inside the home, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of a two-story home. When they entered the house, firefighters proceed to the back of the house, where they found the victim.

"They (crews) made entry right away. Obviously, the first priority when there is a report of someone possibly trapped, crews entered the structure. They were immediately met by some challenges in the home. A lot of debris, a lot of belongings in the way," Toledo Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson Sterling Rahe said.

At around 11:45 p.m., crews deemed the fire under control.

The fire department said there were no reports of any additional civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and identification of the victim is pending an autopsy.

This is the first fire-related fatality in Toledo this year.

