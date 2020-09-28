1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash in Van Wert Co.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after being involved in a crash in Van Wert County on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US 30 just west of Convoy Rd. in Union Township.

Police say the deceased was driving a Honda Fit eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 30 when they hit a Chevy Impala driving westbound. Both vehicles came to final rest in the median.

The driver of the Honda Fit was pronounced dead at the scene. Luke Schimmoeller, 25, of Fort Wayne and his passenger Amy Schimmoeller were in the Impala and were taken to St. Rita's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.