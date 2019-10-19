A motorcyclist is dead and a man is injured after a three-vehicle accident on State Route 231 on Friday evening.

This happened near County Road 90 in Eden Township just before 8 p.m.

Both a Ford F150, pulling a trailer, driven by James Wolf, 62, of Upper Sandusky and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Delbert Chester, 61, of Sycamore were headed southbound on State Route 231. At the same time, a 2007 blue Suzuki motorcycle, driven by Charles Dyer, 48, of Bloomville, was headed northbound on the same road.

Chester moved left of center to pass Wolf and struck Dyer head-on. Chester then collided with the trailer attached to Wolf's truck and drove off the west side of the roadway, striking a guard rail before overturning onto its top.

The trailer overturned onto its right side, while Wolf's truck came to a controlled stop in the northbound lane of State Route 231.

Dyer was ejected from his motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Both James Wolf and his passenger, Donna Wolf, 62, were wearing their seat belts and did not report any injuries at the scene.

Chester was also wearing his seat belt, but sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by EMS to Tiffin Mercy Hospital, where he was then flown by Life Flight to Toledo St. Vincent's. He was later released from the hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

