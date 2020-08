The driver died on the scene.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight fatal crash in Washington Township.

Deputies say the driver was traveling westbound on SR 613 near CR 257 around 5 a.m. Sunday when they lost control of the vehicle at the railroad tracks.

The passenger, Lisa Weinerskirch of Fostoria, was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The driver died on the scene. Police say their name will be released once the next of kin is notified.