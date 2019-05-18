SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead and another injured following a traffic accident in which three people were thrown from the bed of the truck in Seneca County Friday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., a brown pickup driven by Aaron J. Luzader, 41, of Carey, pulled from a private driveway onto westbound County Road 59.

Luzader accelerated down the road and caused three passengers riding in the bed of the truck to be ejected, according to the highway patrol.

Anthony Ray Luzader, 47, of Carey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathanyal Earl Griffin, 22, of Carey, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo.

The third occupant ejected was Cody James Luzader, 19, of Carey. He was not injured.

The fourth person in the bed of the truck was Austin D. Hossler, 21, of Fostoria. He was not ejected and not injured.

Marisa A. Heldman, 20, of Fostoria, was a passenger in the cab of the truck and was not injured.

At this time, the patrol said, alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this crash and safety belt usage for the two occupants in the cab of the truck is unknown.

No charges have been filed at this time and are pending the results of the investigation.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.