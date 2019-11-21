LAKEWOOD, Ohio — "Pittsburgh started it."

A local T-shirt company is weighing in on the Myles Garrett controversy with its latest tee.

During last Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers,the Pro Bowl defensive end struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet; leading to Garrett’s indefinite suspension.

RELATED: Myles Garrett swings helmet at Mason Rudolph during Browns-Steelers fight

But many fans,like the folks at GV Art + Apparel, believe that Garrett was provoked.

"In no way do we condone what Myles did," the company stated in a post on Instagram.

The post continued, "After hearing many takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the Black and Yellow. We must never forget... Pittsburgh Started It!"

The unisex shirt is available online, for $28.

