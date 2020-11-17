Local stores seeing a boost in Christmas home décor sales

According to experts, Christmas lights and décor make people happy and give them something to look forward to, something needed during difficult times.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — With more people staying home for the holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of a local gift and home decor shop in Perrysburg says they're selling out of Christmas items fast.

Judy Church, the owner of Lily's at Levis makes an effort to create an atmosphere of happiness, cheer and love in her store during the holidays.

She has seen a boost in sales since putting out décor in mid-October; more so than in previous years.

She thinks it may be because her customers are looking to recreate the magic after a stressful year.

"I think they want to create that oasis in their home. I think they're really looking for an update their space," Church said. "Their walls, their pictures, their mirrors. They're looking at them day in and day out these days, so I think they're more energized to get something new."

Experts say people can't control a pandemic, but they can control the environment around them. Christmas lights and décor makes people happy and gives them something to look forward to.

"I think it's important this year even more so maybe this year to have that feeling of family and closeness since we're all being closer with the few we should be around so it's nice to have the home welcoming," said Trish Forrester, a customer.