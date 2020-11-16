Local restaurant owners explain reasons for waiting to reopen dine-in service

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Many restaurants have had their dining rooms open for quite some time, since being allowed to reopen back in May. But some are still not allowing customers inside, or are just now starting to welcome them back.
In fact, the dining room inside Maddie and Bella Coffee Roasters has only been open for a few weeks. Call-ahead and online ordering was the only option for customers, even well after the state gave restaurants the all clear to open.
Co-owner Rich Jambor says the decision to open up slowly came down to the safety of their employees.
“You know, we wanted to make sure our team was comfortable opening the doors to the public and doing so safely and within all the guidelines of the State of Ohio,” said Jambor.
Jambor acknowledged business is nowhere near where it should be due to the pandemic, but they are seeing more people since opening the dining room.
While both Maddie and Bella locations have their dining rooms open right now, they could be faced with an order to shut them down again if the governor puts in new restrictions later this week.
Other restaurants like Balance Pan-Asian Grille have not opened their doors at all. That decision, once again, coming back to the safety of employees. Typically 80% of orders at Balance are to-go and owners felt the risk just wasn't worth it.
“It’s just not something our employees ever signed up to do! They never signed up to enforce mask orders or police people, they really are here because they want a safe and fun work environment,” said Balance's co-founder Prakash Karamchamdani.
Both businesses have mastered their online ordering and curbside pick-up procedures. Should new restrictions be imposed, they say they're ready.