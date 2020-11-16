Local restaurant owners explain reasons for waiting to reopen dine-in service

Ohio restaurants could face an order to close dining rooms again if the governor puts in new restrictions later this week.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Many restaurants have had their dining rooms open for quite some time, since being allowed to reopen back in May. But some are still not allowing customers inside, or are just now starting to welcome them back.

In fact, the dining room inside Maddie and Bella Coffee Roasters has only been open for a few weeks. Call-ahead and online ordering was the only option for customers, even well after the state gave restaurants the all clear to open.

Co-owner Rich Jambor says the decision to open up slowly came down to the safety of their employees.



“You know, we wanted to make sure our team was comfortable opening the doors to the public and doing so safely and within all the guidelines of the State of Ohio,” said Jambor.



Jambor acknowledged business is nowhere near where it should be due to the pandemic, but they are seeing more people since opening the dining room.