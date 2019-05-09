TOLEDO, Ohio — The "Go Red por tu Corazon" event is all about teaching Hispanic women how to limit their risk of heart attack or stroke.

It's part of the Go Red for Women campaign that's hosted by the American Heart Association (AHA).

According to the AHA, cardiovascular disease has now become the leading cause of death for Hispanic women.

"It's for Hispanic and Latino women because we really don't talk about this as being a killer in our community. We want to make sure that they're educated about it and they they're taking the time to really take care of themselves" said event chair, Elaina Hernandez.

Hernandez said usually triggers happen from things we can change, like stress and lifestyle habits.

Go Red por tu Corazon was focused on teaching women ways to cook healthier and incorporate exercise into daily routines.

Those attending were able to hear from local survivors and how they are living a healthy lifestyle.

"Not everybody knew I had a stroke and now everybody is going to know, but, it's just that to me when I hear someone has a stroke they have side effects and I didn't have any at all, nothing at all," said stroke survivor, Mary Morales.

Both Elaina Hernandez and Mary Morales want women to know that cardiovascular disease is an important issue and there are easy ways to limit the risk of a stroke or heart attack.

After this year's success, they hope to keep this event going for years in the future.