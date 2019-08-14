State and city leaders say thousands of evictions happen every year in Toledo and local attorneys say there have been more than 24,000 in the past four years.

"That's close to 20% of the population of Toledo, that's a massive, massive number of people," said George Thomas, a Senior Attorney for ABLE.

While many evictions are for good reasons, not every case is the same.

"Toledoans United for Social Action" say the impact of evictions on families is permanent and follows them throughout their housing search later on in life. They are pushing for some sort of change in regards to housing access.

"You know if there are other reasons why, then yes your records should be sealed," said Rev. Marcia Dinkins.

One of the changes leaders from "Toledoans United for Social Action" want to see, is eviction records sealing. This means when someone is evicted, other landlords cannot access that information through civil court records; right now, they can.

"So landlords often use that as a way to screen out tenants. The problem though is once that's on your record, it's really hard to find other housing," said Thomas.

Thomas said many cities throughout Ohio are experiencing this same problem and working out ways to address them. Cleveland is one major city that is already implementing eviction records sealing.

"To have a process where can ask that their record be sealed so they're not screened in the future. And the court can look at different factors potentially and they'll be a system to make sure that happened," said Thomas.

Toledo City Council member Larry Sykes is conducting a meeting on Thursday August 15 at 4 p.m., regarding a poverty study conducted in Lucas County.

The meeting is at One Government Center in Council Chambers.