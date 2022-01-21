Police are investigating two separate shootings just north of downtown Toledo

Two shooting investigations are underway in Toledo, both shootings happening overnight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Late Thursday night a Central avenue teen was shot in the upper chest near Parkwood in Central Toledo.

Then, early Friday morning, Police received a call for a separate shooting saying numerous shots were being fired at the Mobil gas station at Cherry Street and Bancroft

The shooting on Central Avenue involving the teen, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, has left police looking for answers.

A detective tells us that the victim claimed that he walked to a nearby carryout and was shot by someone while he was walking back to someone’s house.

Police say that the victim was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

No shooting scene was found, and nobody was arrested.

The male teen was transported to the hospital by life squad.

Later Friday morning, around 1 a.m., police received a call of numerous rounds being fired at the Mobil gas station at Cherry and Bancroft.

Police arrived to scattered shell casings and Ford Taurus with several windows shot out.