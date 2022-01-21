Police are investigating two separate shootings just north of downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Late Thursday night a Central avenue teen was shot in the upper chest near Parkwood in Central Toledo.
Then, early Friday morning, Police received a call for a separate shooting saying numerous shots were being fired at the Mobil gas station at Cherry Street and Bancroft
The shooting on Central Avenue involving the teen, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, has left police looking for answers.
A detective tells us that the victim claimed that he walked to a nearby carryout and was shot by someone while he was walking back to someone’s house.
Police say that the victim was only wearing shorts and a T-shirt.
No shooting scene was found, and nobody was arrested.
The male teen was transported to the hospital by life squad.
Later Friday morning, around 1 a.m., police received a call of numerous rounds being fired at the Mobil gas station at Cherry and Bancroft.
Police arrived to scattered shell casings and Ford Taurus with several windows shot out.
According to officers, a victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, but there is no word on the person's injuries or condition.