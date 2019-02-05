ADRIAN, Mich. — A man is dead after a 14-hour standoff in Adrian on Wednesday.

His name is Randy Stidham. According to multiple neighbors, he is a Veteran who had recently been going through a rough patch.

Residents in the area were told to stay inside throughout the entire incident. Now, they are speaking out.

Merle Eichler says he has known Stidham for over a decade.

"He told me a while ago if he ever snapped, he wouldn't ever go to prison - he said he would just meet the angels on his own terms," Eichler said.

Debra Schwamm moved in across the street just over a week ago. She says the police came to her house around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"The cops showed up and told us to evacuate or get down low. We couldn't evacuate because our driveway is right in front of the house, so they told us to get in the basement," Schwamm said.

Schwamm says the event was scary, but they ended up leaving the basement around 11 a.m. to go upstairs.

Then, she decided to get her phone out and show everyone what was going on through Facebook Live.

"I know there were loved ones that couldn't see or get to anything that was happening, so I wanted to try to get as much information out as possible about everything happening," Schwamm said.

Eichler and his wife were evacuated around 7 a.m. and didn't get back until everything was over. He's still processing the fact that his neighbor that would let him borrow tools is now gone after a standoff.

"I just think things could be handled a little bit different, but I'd be afraid to run into a house knowing there are weapon in it myself," Eichler said.

During the standoff, it's believed the homeowner shot at officers two different times: once around 5 a.m. and again around 11 a.m.

Police also tried to get him out using tear gas.