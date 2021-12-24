11-year-old boy killed in west Toledo house fire early Christmas Eve morning

A major fire injured three and killed one, according to Chief Kaminski of Toledo Fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 11-year-old boy was killed early Friday morning in a west Toledo house fire.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Fernwood Avenue near Upton Avenue about 4:30 a.m. The home sustained heavy fire involvement on the first and second floor, as crews attacked the flames.

Six people were inside the home at the time of the fire. Five were able to escape, according to interim Fire Chief John Kaminski.

Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Chief Kaminski said the victim's identity will be confirmed after the family has been notified. A fire detective told WTOL 11 the boy was found in an upstairs bedroom.