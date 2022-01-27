A Rossford home is a total loss after a fire overnight

A husband and wife are safe after a fire began in the back of their home and spread to their attic on Bacon Street.

“We got pets out, smoke detectors are working...we had no water problems and there are no injuries at this time,” said Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard.

The fire occurred around midnight on Bacon Street. The blaze began in the back of the house and then quickly spread to the attic, burning through the roof.

“There was fire coming through the roof at the rear, the units entered and attempted to put out the fire at the attic and eventually ran the full length of the attic and required us to change our posture and make it a defensive operation,” said Chief Drouard.