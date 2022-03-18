A male driver is sent to the hospital after he was critically shot and then found by another motorist overnight

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was struck at least once and the vehicle he was driving had several bullet holes in it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The driver, who was shot at least once at a separate and unknown location, was discovered by another motorist on Hill Avenue. The victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passing motorist saw the accident where the vehicle crashed into Resurrection Cemetery and the victim lying outside the vehicle.

The crash and subsequent discovery of the man who was shot occurred on Hill Avenue near Holland-Sylvania Road.