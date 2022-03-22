A central Toledo fire leaves two injured

Crews responded to flames on Palmetto Avenue; two people were injured in the fire, one with serious injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A structure fire left two injured at the intersection of Palmetto Avenue and Ayers Avenue early Tuesday morning.

One of the people injured sustained minor injuries from jumping out of the window, according to Toledo Police.

The other person was found inside with serious injuries around 6:52 a.m. as he was breathing on his own and could talk with EMS. He was transported to Toledo Hospital.

Toledo fire arrived on scene to heavy flame and smoke around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.