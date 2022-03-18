BREAKING: A bouncer is shot after a fight breaks out early Friday morning at Delaney’s Lounge

“I was very shocked and my fight or flight kick in very quickly and I just, I left as soon as I could”

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bouncer was shot in the stomach after a fight broke out at Delaney’s Lounge around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The west Toledo Irish bar was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day when an altercation broke out when someone was bumped into. The person who was bumped into, according to witnesses, pulled out a gun in front of everyone and then shot the bouncer and left the bar.

“I asked the DJ to cut the music because that's standard protocol, we cut the music to allow the bartenders to know there's a fight going on and it alerts the bouncer to come interrupt it , to mediate, and separate it. And it just ended badly this time,” said Rachael Harrigan, a witness who exited the bar with her friend and called 911 after seeing the gun.

“I was very shocked, and my fight or flight kicked in very quickly and I just, I left as soon as I could."