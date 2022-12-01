2 homes catch fire in South Toledo Wednesday morning, all are safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews got a call to the South Toledo scene at 3:30 this morning.
Two homes are involved, The fire started at one home and spread to a neighboring home.
One of the owners of the home states that they were relaxing in their home at the time of the fire, with 3 children inside. A neighbor knocked on their door notifying them of a fire, and to call 911, and they soon found out their home had also caught fire.
The two-home fire is still being attacked by crews.
Everyone is safe and accounted for, the children are safe at a family member's house.