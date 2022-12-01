x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Live_Breaking

2 homes catch fire in South Toledo Wednesday morning, all are safe.

5 people were inside one of the homes at the time of the fire; Both homes are on Vinton Street just south of central Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews got a call to the South Toledo scene at 3:30 this morning.

Two homes are involved, The fire started at one home and spread to a neighboring home. 

One of the owners of the home states that they were relaxing in their home at the time of the fire, with 3 children inside. A neighbor knocked on their door notifying them of a fire, and to call 911, and they soon found out their home had also caught fire.

The two-home fire is still being attacked by crews.

Everyone is safe and accounted for, the children are safe at a family member's house.

Related Articles

In Other News

A stand off on Howland Avenue ends peacefully