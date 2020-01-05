COLUMBUS, Ohio — While dentists, veterinarians and elective healthcare procedures are now permitted to resume operations, many other businesses have been ordered to remain closed until further notice as Ohio continues its battle with coronavirus.

In point #13 within Gov. Mike DeWine's extended stay-at-home order -- which is now in effect through May 29 -- he outlined the following list of business closures that will remain in place until further notice...

Schools: The Second Amended Director of Health Order signed April 29, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that closed all K-12 schools in the State remains in effect.

Restaurants and bars: The Director of Health Order signed March 15, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that closed restaurants and bars to all but carry-out and delivery activities in the State remains in effect.

Personal appearance / beauty: The Director of Health order signed March 19, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that closed hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations and like businesses in the State remains in effect.

Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in a congregate setting: The Amended Director of Health Order signed March 21, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that prohibited adult day support or vocational habilitation services in a congregate setting in the State remains in effect.

Older adult day care services and senior center: The Director of Health Order signed March 24, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that prohibited older adult day care services and closed senior centers in the State remains in effect.

Child care services: The Director of Health Order signed March 24, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that prohibited child care services, except for facilities with a temporary pandemic child care license, in the State remains in effect.

Entertainment / recreation / gymnasiums:

- The Director of Health Order signed March 21, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that closed all indoor family entertainment businesses and venues such as laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades and indoor miniature golf facilities, as well as, adult and child skill or change game facilities in the State remains in effect.

- The Amended Director of Health Order signed March 17, 2020, or as it may be subsequently amended, that closed auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, parades, fairs, festivals, bowling alleys, health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, yoga studios, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, movie and other theaters (excluding drive-in theaters), performance theaters, all public recreation centers, and indoor sports facilities in the State remains in effect.

- All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including, but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children's play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, concert and music halls, and country clubs or social clubs shall be closed.

- Recreational sports tournaments, organized recreational sports leagues, residential and day camps shall be prohibited.

- Swimming pools, whether public or private, shall be closed, unless it is a swimming pool for a single household.

- Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks, shall be closed, except that persons residing in recreational vehicles ("RVs") at campgrounds who genuinely have no other viable place of residence may remain in the campground. This campground closure also excludes cabins, mobile homes, or other self-contained units, meant for single families and where preexisting full season agreements already have been established. An example would be individuals who have part-time pre-established seasonal sites at campgrounds for residential activity. Such persons should comply with all applicable guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health regarding social distancing.

You can read the state's extended stay-at-home order in full below:

