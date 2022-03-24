Lend a helping hand by registering for the #11together Blood Drive

The drive is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Maumee United Methodist Church.

Spare some time and join WTOL 11 and The American Red Cross Friday to donate blood to help others in need. Blood donors of all types are needed. Your donation could aid those with injuries, illnesses, and could even save a life.

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the bymnasium at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St. in Maumee.

To schedule an appointment to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: WTOLELEVEN or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Registrations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.