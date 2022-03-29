Last survivor from car struck Saturday dies

Muriel Michael, who was driving the vehicle struck by another car in Fulton County, died from her injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Monday.

The driver whose family was killed in a Saturday crash in Fulton County has also died.

Muriel Michael, 28, of Wauseon, had been hospitalized since the crash that killed her partner, Xavier Brown, their two children, Aurora and Riggs, and another child, Deklin Jankowski.

Brown and Jankowski died at the scene. Aurora and Riggs later died at the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that Michael succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Zane Hull, a 21-year-old Delta man, was driving eastbound on County Road H around 11:48 p.m. Saturday when he failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the vehicle being driven by Michael southbound on County Road 14.

Hull was treated for minor injuries after the crash.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral costs and medical expenses.

As of Tuesday morning the account had collected more than $42,000.

The tragedy sent shock waves through the community. Two of the children killed were Evergreen elementary students, and the district's superintendent, Eric J. Smola, said staff are doing what they can to help students deal with the loss.