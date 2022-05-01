'There was no stopping': A last-second swerve kept his grandson safe in a 14 car pileup

Wind and snow caused multiple pileups on US-131 Wednesday.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Jackknifed tractor-trailer set off a chain reaction on NB US-131 under the 100th street overpass around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Michigan state police say up to 14 cars were involved, but only one person was seriously injured.

"We were going I would say about 45 mph," said Raymond Ortega, who was involved in the accident. "We're in a 70 mile an hour zone so everyone was paying heed."

Orgeta was on his way to drop off his grandson when the pileup happened. He says the first thing he did after his car made impact with the truck ahead of it was check on him.

"I praise the almighty for keeping us safe," he said. Ortega was pulled off to the left shoulder as the crash investigation happened. When the cars in front of him started to break, he knew he needed to act quickly.

"It was basically trying to go from 45 to zero in maybe 100 yards," he said. "Impossible."

Ortega reacted in a split second. He could feel his anti-lock breaks kicking back when he slammed his foot down, and instinctively, he went for the shoulder.

"When I saw it was unavoidable, I tried to do what the driver ahead of me was doing. "Ram into the fence to avoid hitting a car."

"Even though the speed limit may say that it's 70 miles per hour," Said Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police. "You need to drive your vehicle in a way that you can keep it under control."

Winter Storm Afternoon update Winter weather continues to impact travel around West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens joins us with an afternoon update. Let us know how the weather looks where you are! Share a photo in the comments below. Forecast here: https://bit.ly/3mYU8bQ Closings here: https://www.wzzm13.com/closings Posted by 13 On Your Side on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.