Lake County Sheriff: Divers will no longer search for 15-year-old boy who went missing in waters off Headlands Beach State Park

The teen was swimming with friends in the lake when he 'went underwater without resurfacing.'

MENTOR, Ohio — On Saturday, rescue crews in Lake County continued their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the waters of Lake Erie Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, the teen was swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park when he "went underwater without resurfacing" around 3:45 p.m. The incident occurred near the breakwall.

In a statement to 3News, Leonbruno said the Lake County Sheriff's Office had both its dive team and Marine patrol out searching for the teen on Saturday. They were also assisted by a response dive team out of Cleveland who brought detection equipment to assist in the search.

However, he also says that the dive portion of the search for boy has concluded.

"Our Marine patrol will be out today and tomorrow (Sunday) searching, however our dive team has covered the area as best as possible and will not be out again. Our prayers for this young man and for his family during this time," Leonbruno added.

Besides the county marine patrol, dive, and drone teams, additional resources were brought in from local departments in Mentor and Fairport Harbor, along with the Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft and the U.S. Coast Guard. Search efforts were stopped late last night, but resumed Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Please stay with 3News for further updates as they become available.