2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles offshore near Eastlake

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — Did you feel it?

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the quake happened offshore approximately 1.9 miles northwest of Timberlake -- which is near Eastlake -- with a depth of five kilometers. To be more specific, the USGS says the quake's location was recorded at 41.686°N 81.469°W.

The quake, which was originally reported as a 2.7 magnitude event, happened around 8:20 a.m.

With news of the earthquake surfacing, a few people have told 3News they felt the shaking in areas that include Eastlake, Chesterland and Mentor. One joked the situation was merely "disappointed Browns fans jumping up and down in disgust."

You may remember the same region experienced a 4.0 magnitude earthquake back on June 10, 2019. 3News' Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling said that earthquake was recorded 3.1 miles deep and 2.5 miles from Eastlake.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story once more information is released.

MORE HEADLINES:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated article on Dec. 29, 2021.