12-year-old girl missing in Solon: Updates in search for Kinley Hubbard

Anyone with information regarding Kinley’s whereabouts should call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

SOLON, Ohio — The Solon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Kinley Hubbard after she was reported missing by her parents on Monday.

Her family is also offering a reward up to $10,000 as the search continues, according to Kinley's father.

“Investigation showed that she left her home willingly early Monday morning,” according to new details shared by Solon police early Tuesday morning.

Solon police say Kinley was last seen getting off an RTA bus at the Stokes/Windermere station on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Her father said she left her phone at home.

“She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and a light-colored backpack,” Solon police said. “Investigation also showed that the girl may have been researching how to get to Chicago or California.”

Kinley is described as 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Police say she has dark brown hair, hazel eyes.

Update: 12-year-old Kinley Hubbard was last seen getting off an RTA bus at the Stokes-Windermere stop in East Cleveland...

The Solon Police Department says they are working with other local and national law enforcement agencies to locate Kinley.

“The situation does not meet Amber Alert criteria, but the SPD continues to use all investigative tools that are available,” according to Solon police.

