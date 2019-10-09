CLEVELAND — Police have safely located 6-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday night and considered "endangered."

Authorities say they were alerted to the situation by the child’s father, who said he hasn’t seen his daughter Kenyarri Davis since approximately 7 p.m. Monday.

Her father told police that Kenyarri left home with her mother in the 10300 block of Elk Avenue, but never returned. He also said the girl’s mother was not answering her phone when he tried to determine his daughter's location.

However, officials have since said Kenyarri was found Tuesday morning and is "okay." The exact circumstances of her disappearance are not known at this time.