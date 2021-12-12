Kentucky man finds photos that traveled 100 miles in Kentucky tornado; Wants to get them to owner

Greg Murphy and his wife says photos belonging to a family in Eddyville landed in his Rome, Kentucky front yard.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a tornado tore through everything in its path on Friday, it took siding, roofing and some of people’s most prized possessions.

Photographs showing family moments landed in Greg Murphy’s front yard.

When he saw them, he didn’t know the photos made a 100-mile trip to Rome, Kentucky – until he got a torn-off corner of a receipt from Eddyville.

Murphy and his wife began searching all over their land, trying to preserve the irreplaceable items.

“They’ve got meaning to somebody someplace and if we could get them back to their original owner or a family member, that would be a great deal.

Murphy said he and his neighbors will continue to look for any photographs that may be stuck in trees and hopes to return them to the rightful owners.

