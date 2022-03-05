Kent State dedicates May 4 markers to honor 9 hurt in 1970 shooting

The shooting also claimed the lives of four students at KSU that day.

KENT, Ohio — As Kent State University prepares to remember the deadly 1970 shootings that erupted on campus, a dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for the engraved plaques that permanently identify where nine wounded students were located when hit by gunfire.

While the markers were installed last year at the May 4 site, this is the first opportunity for an in-person dedication.

Organizers say five of the wounded students – Dean Kahler, John Cleary, Joseph Lewis, Thomas Grace and Donald Mackenzie – will be in attendance at the dedication ceremony. Also attending are Russ Miller, brother of Jeffrey Miller (one of the four students killed on May 4, 1970), and Roseann “Chic” Canfora, who is an eyewitness and survivor of the shootings. Her brother, Alan Canfora, who was wounded in the shooting, died in December 2020.

Four other markers identify the locations where Miller, Allison Krause, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroder were killed in the campus shooting 52 years ago.

The annual candlelight walk and vigil, a cornerstone commemoration that began in 1971, will take place at 11 p.m. ahead of the main events on Wednesday.

The 2022 theme for the May 4 commemoration is “The Power of Our Voices,” which organizers say is in recognition of the many people throughout history who have used their voices to effect meaningful change.