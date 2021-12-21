Union workers end strike after 77 days, approve new deal with Kellogg's

The new deal includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s union workers have accepted a new deal with the cereal giant, ending a 77-day strike at plants across the country.

The approved agreement was voted on over the weekend by about 1,400 members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union. It includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees, among the following highlights:

• No takeaways; No concessions

• No permanent two-tier system

• A clear path to regular full-time employment

• Plant closing moratorium: No plant shutdowns through October 2026

• A significant increase in the pension multiplier

• Maintenance of cost of living raises

BCTGM International President Anthony Shelton said the striking workers were “courageous” in their actions.

“Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract,” Shelton said. “This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions.”

The strike started on Oct. 5 at midnight. It included workers at four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

In the approval announcement Tuesday, BCTGM released the following statement:

“Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg’s members. From picket line to picket line, Kellogg’s union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe, who were energized by their tremendous show of bravery as they stood up to fight and never once backed down.”

