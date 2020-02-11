Local organization offering collection and safe recycling of campaign yard signs

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization is spreading an important reminder: don't put your yard signs in your curbside recycling bins or take them to your normal recycling drop-off locations.
Yard signs require specialized recycling due to being corrugated plastic, plastic sleeves or plastic coated cardboard. Locally, recycling centers cannot accept these.
Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is offering an alternative by collecting campaign yard signs for safe and proper recycling at a specialized center.
You can bring campaign yard signs from Nov. 3-15 to the following locations in Lucas and Wood Counties during regular business hours:
- Lucas County Democratic Headquarters – 1817 Madison Ave. Toledo, OH 43604
- Wood County Democratic Headquarters – 455 S. Main St. Bowling Green, OH 43402
- City of Perrysburg Department of Public Services – 11980 Roachton Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551
- The Lucas County Solid Waste Management District – 1011 Matzinger Rd. Toledo, OH 43612
According to Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful it's estimated that each candidate averages one sign per 30 registered voters. With over 400,000 registered voters in Lucas and Wood Counties, that means the potential of 13,000 signs per candidate.