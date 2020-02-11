Local organization offering collection and safe recycling of campaign yard signs

Campaign yard signs can't be recycled in curbside bins. Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful will be collecting signs from Nov. 3-15 for specialized recycling.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local organization is spreading an important reminder: don't put your yard signs in your curbside recycling bins or take them to your normal recycling drop-off locations.

Yard signs require specialized recycling due to being corrugated plastic, plastic sleeves or plastic coated cardboard. Locally, recycling centers cannot accept these.

Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is offering an alternative by collecting campaign yard signs for safe and proper recycling at a specialized center.

You can bring campaign yard signs from Nov. 3-15 to the following locations in Lucas and Wood Counties during regular business hours:

Lucas County Democratic Headquarters – 1817 Madison Ave. Toledo, OH 43604

Wood County Democratic Headquarters – 455 S. Main St. Bowling Green, OH 43402

City of Perrysburg Department of Public Services – 11980 Roachton Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551

The Lucas County Solid Waste Management District – 1011 Matzinger Rd. Toledo, OH 43612