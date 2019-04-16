TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’re officially one month away from when you can reserve your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream Home and help children battling some of the toughest fights.

If you are unfamiliar, this is the third year for the drawing which involves reserving a ticket to get a brand new home.

This year’s dream home is being built on Bentley Drive in Perrysburg. Before tickets go on sale, we want viewers to know reserving a $100 ticket directly goes to patients like Cooper and Kinnley receiving care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“There is never a dull moment,” Danny, Kinnley’s dad, said.

Kinnley’s mother, Nicole, chimed in, “It is always crazy, hectic but fun. We are always laughing.”

Cooper and Lonny describe their family as a little goofy, fun and loud.

Both are in the fight of their lives battling cancer, and both found themselves on the door steps of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, all in the hopes of finding a cure.

“Excellent, excellent doctors. Excellent nurses, that are more than more- more than that we’re transitioning, at this point, to possibly go home,” Lonny said. “We’ve been here for a little over a year and our doctors and nurses have really become family- just love to see them in the hallways. They’re just fantastic.”

When you walk the halls of St. Jude, every minute detail is thought-out. The walls are decorated with an array of vibrant scenes. Down the hospital further you’ll see teens creating a tapestry and inspiring messages to all who pass.

Around the corner, you’ll see pictures of those people who have not just beat cancer but returned to help others. It’s a place of true calculated measure for one thing in mind: the patient and their family’s health.

“We rarely actually see anyone frowning or crying. All the kids are warriors and rock stars. Truly, in our experience, she made it easier than anything,” Danny said.

It’s that positive vibration felt throughout the hospital that was cemented by Toledo native Danny Thomas who is the founder of the hospital, which was built in 1962.

His mission still alive today, where still no family ever receives a bill for care.

“A man I’ve never met, I’ll never be able to meet, I would love to look him in the eye and shake his hand and just tell him thank you,” Lonny said. “The legacy that he leaves here and that Saint Jude continues on is amazing. I wish the world had more Danny Thomas’s in it, but also the legacy he lives on its- it’s there in their nursing staff and their doctors.”

But the fight isn’t over until the mission complete of no child dying of cancer in the dawn of their life. That’s why a 24/7 research tower is always on and glowing from the street.

“I knew of St. Jude but I did not know exactly of the extent of what they represented, what they did and to the extent of what they offered these families and these children. It is truly unbelievable, it truly is amazing,” Nicole said.

Today both Kinnley and Cooper are receiving treatments but getting stronger every day.

Save the date of May 16 to reserve a ticket for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home. We’ll be drawing the winning ticket live on air in August.