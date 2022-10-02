Joe Burrow wears coat designed by high school friend for AFC Championship game

Micah Saltzman says since that game his orders have about tripled in popularity.

ATHENS, Ohio — College football national champion. Heisman Trophy winner. First overall pick in the 2020 draft. AFC Champion. Super Bowl contender.

Fashion icon?

“He’s given that props and he’s always looking out for the community,” Micah Saltzman said. “Yeah, he’s just a great guy all around.”

When Saltzman was a freshman at Athens High School his brother was a junior. And, his brother had a really good friend who was a senior by the name of Joe Burrow.

As for Saltzman, he had a passion.

“I was a younger brother, so them being the older siblings I looked up to,” he said. “I kind of would make my own clothes throughout high school.”

Two years ago Saltzman started his own clothing business: Live 2 Love.

He says when he finishes a line, he’ll sometimes send Burrow care packages. But about the time Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals stepped off the plane for the AFC Championship game against Kansas City was about the time Saltzman’s brother let the Bengal out of the bag.

“[Burrow] texted my brother and was like yo, don’t tell Micah, but this jacket’s sick [and] I’m gonna wear it to the AFC game and so when I saw that I was like ‘Oh, my God’,” Saltzman said.

The Sherpa Jacket.

The creation of Saltzman’s own hands that sells for $170 on his website was on the back of the most popular NFL quarterback.

In the weeks since that game, Saltzman says his orders have close to tripled in popularity.

“Because he didn’t have to do that at all,” he said. “It was super kind of him. It just shows who he is, ya know?”