Jim Obergefell announces run for Ohio House seat

CLEVELAND — Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in a landmark Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage, will run for a seat in the Ohio House.

Obergefell made the official announcement Tuesday, detailing his plans to represent voters in the 89th District.

"We should all be able to participate fully in society and the economy, living in strong communities with great public schools, access to quality healthcare, and with well-paying jobs that allow us to stay in the community we love, with the family we care about," Obergefell said.

Deemed an icon for gay rights, Obergefell was the lead plaintiff in the 2015 case Obergefell Vs. Hodges, which ensured marriage equality nationwide.

If elected, Obergefell said one of his first priorities will be investing in Lake Erie.

"We need to invest in our Great Lake, protect our Great Lake, and make the nation envious that Ohio has smartly invested in one of the greatest freshwater assets in the world," Obergefell said.

Additionally, Obergefell said he will fight for more jobs and restoring trust in community members.