PORT CLINTON, Ohio — It's the first sign of summer along the Lake Erie shore as the Jet Express has begun making runs to and from South Bass island.

It was a misty morning along the Lake Erie shore Friday.

And though warm Summer weather seems far away, the Jet Express kicked off their first day of ferry service to Put-in-Bay with the help of economic development and tourism officials.

This is the 31st season for the ferry service, and it has become a integral cog in the multi billion dollar tourism industry of Ohio's Lake Erie shore.

"And it's no wonder that this is an area that $2.1 billion a year of economic impact, more than 14,000 jobs attributed to tourism, and more than $250 million in taxes," said Larry Fletcher, president of Lake Erie Shores and Islands.

Matt MacLaren, the director of TourismOhio said the Jet Express, Put-in-Bay, and Cedar Point will be featured in this year's 'Ohio Find It Here' marketing campaign.

The ad will air across Ohio and in all neighboring states.

He said first time out-of-state visitors are always impressed at what attractions are offered here, and the state agency is proud to showcase Northern Ohio as a true destination.

"And telling the story of the gem that we have here in Lake Erie and the world class attractions that we have around it. And that's why you will continue to see in the statewide marketing for Ohio, 'Ohio Find It Here' will continue to include Lake Erie Shores & Islands, and the Jet Express," said MacLaren.

And with the new season up and running for the Jet Express, some changes are happening at the ferry service as well.

Captain Kelly Freimark is the new general manager of the Jet Express.

He has been with the Jet as a ferry captain for four years, and is now running the entire operation.

Along with the change behind the wheel, you might hear some construction going on as well.

That's because work is currently underway to expand the passenger terminal area here.

Once complete, it will offer much more services for passengers, and act as a pre-welcome center to the Lake Erie islands.

"We are actually, probably, doubling the size of our passenger terminal. We're going to have a full service bar and kitchen inside, gift shop, new restroom facilities for our customers," said Freimark. "It's really going to enhance our customer experience here in Port Clinton. And then we are going to keep up the first class service at the other locations that we already have."

