'It's like a warzone' | Oxford Community Schools superintendent addresses tragedy

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne addressed the community Thursday night for the first time since the shooting at Oxford High School.

In a nearly 13-minute video released on YouTube Thursday, Throne said they are putting 100% of their efforts into the traumatized students, staff and families.

He says staff gathered together for the first time Thursday at the middle school, describing the high school as a warzone.

"This high school is a wreck right now, maybe the best way to describe it is like a war zone," said Throne. "I'm not sure how long, but it will probably be weeks before this building is ready."

Throne went on to say this event will not define the school and he is proud of how each student reacted that day.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Throne did confirm that the suspected shooter and his parents did have contact with the front office the morning of the shooting.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald is considering charges against the shooters parents, saying their actions went “far beyond negligence”.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism for a shooting Tuesday that killed 4 students and injured 7 others at the school.

