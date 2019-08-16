TOLEDO, Ohio — Stocks around the world remained stuck in the spin cycle Thursday, as worries about a possible recession collided with hopes that the strongest part of the U.S. economy, shoppers spending at stores and online, can keep going.

The Dow closed up about a hundred points, Thursday, making up just a fraction of the ground lost in a huge plunge the day before. Wednesday, the index fell more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its worst day of the year.

The losses triggered by what's known as an "inverted yield curve," something the bond market hasn't seen since before the recession of 2007. It's when short term money is paying more than long term money and it means investors are losing faith in the future economy.

"Historically, every time that happens, within the following 12 to 18 months, there's been a recession," said Investment Advisor Representative with TransAmerica, Daniel Miller.

Sounds ominous, right?

Miller said the same thing briefly happened in the spring, so Wednesday's happening wasn't a huge surprise.

"We've had clients defensively prepared for something like this as all the uncertainty internationally and uncertainty with interest rates has continued, it's definitely something we've been watching," said Miller.

Miller said if you haven't taken a close look at your portfolio, now is the time. He said we're in the longest Bull Market run in U-S history so logically, the only place left to go is down.

"If you're not working with someone who has access to defensive strategies or has more insight on these things, I would highly recommend that."

Miller expects the months ahead to be turbulent, but also said if a recession happens it could be a year away and therefore there could be investment opportunities in the meantime.