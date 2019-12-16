VANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Surveillance video from a middle school in Vance County shows a School Resource Officer slamming a student to the ground and dragging him, according to WNCN.

Vance County Schools filed a complaint with the sheriff's office regarding the video, according to Sheriff Curtis Brame.

The SRO, who is a Vance County sheriff's deputy, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

“We went over and when we first saw the video, we were stunned, we were shocked. We all are parents and grandparents that have children at that same age, so it brought some great concern to us,” said Sheriff Brame.

The sheriff's office says the SBI is handling the investigation.

The boy's family says he's recovering at home, but declined to comment further.

RELATED: Former Guilford County Schools SRO Fired For Yanking Student's Head In Florida: Sheriff

RELATED: Broken Ribs, Torn Rotator Cuff, and an Injured Back: School Staff Under Attack By Students