HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The 18-year-old suspect arrested in wake of Tuesday's deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch will be held without bond until he is formally charged, a Douglas County judge decided Wednesday afternoon.

Devon Erickson appeared in court for the first time during an advisement hearing. His hair partly dyed purple, he kept his head down during the proceedings and only spoke once — to acknowledge that he would follow the terms of a protection order keeping him away from the victims and the school where the shooting occurred. Otherwise, he responded to questions by nodding up and down.

Erickson is being held on one count of suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and 29 counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

Devon Erickson during his first court appearance

His attorneys asked investigators to preserve evidence at the scene, including documents relating to his mental health. District Attorney George Brauchler said his office would comply with this request and notify the defense when appropriate.

The judge also denied a request for the defense to be at the scene during the initial investigation, but their investigators can come before the school is released to the community.

As of Wednesday afternoon -- more than 24 hours after the shooting -- Brauchler said police were still processing the crime scene.

The second suspect is a juvenile female, who is not being named at this time due to her age.

The Sheriff's Office said it would not release Erickson's photo at this time, alleging it would "jeopardize this critical on-going investigation."

Erickson's only other court record appears to be a Feb. 13, 2018, ticket in Douglas County for careless driving, 9Wants to Know has learned.

A black Honda Civic in the school parking lot and a home in the 1900 block of Mountain Maple Avenue were both expected to be searched Tuesday evening. There was a large police presence at the home, which was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape.

According to Douglas County property records, the home is owned by James and Stephanie Erickson.

Douglas County Coroner Jill Roman identified Kendrick Ray Castillo, 18, as the student who was killed in the shooting. Eight others were injured and taken to the hospital. Five victims have since been released, and three patients remain in the hospital as of Wednesday.

The school is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Erickson will appear in court next on Friday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m.

