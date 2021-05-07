HOLD THE PHONE: 11 Investigates answers the call to find out what you can do to fight annoying - and costly - robocalls and scams

In addition to just being annoying, robocalls are costing people money. How quickly can a robocall find your number and just what can you do? Here's what we found.

"It's a daily occurrence, and I can't ignore it because I can't tell the legitimate ones from the robocalls," Barber says.

The callers aren't telling the truth, of course. They are robocallers looking for another easy mark.

Sometimes a patient is on the other end when that phone rings. And sometimes it's someone telling him his warranty on his car has expired or that fraudulent activity has been detected with his Social Security number.

When he's not in the office, he's often on call, his phone always nearby.

For more than a year, Dr. Ted Barber of the Toledo Clinic has been dealing with long-haulers, those who recovered from COVID-19 but can't shake some of the symptoms.

"If you are getting 5,000 robocalls, that's not a nuisance. That is a pestilence," Yost says.

In 2020, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost started a robocall enforcement unit , which has registered more than 48,000 complaints in the past year. In one case, a resident reported getting 5,000 calls - from the same number.

Robocallindex.com tracks these calls. So far in 2021, Ohioans have received about 700 million robocalls, which works out to 56 calls per person. Residents are likely to be dialed up more than 2 billion times in 2021.

A robocall is defined as "any nuisance or scam call from an unknown caller."

In a 2019 report from Truecaller , it was discovered that one out of six people had lost money in phone scams during the previous 12 months. Those scams added up to $10.5 billion.

After I purchased our phone, it took a little more than 90 minutes to receive my first call. The phone began ringing so often - seven calls in the first two days - that I let the phone go dead. When I later charged it, the phone began ringing within minutes.

One of the strategies that investigators from the stations tried was to purchase a phone, activate it, and see how long it would take to begin receiving calls.

11 Investigates partnered with WTOL 11's sister stations across the country to examine the extent of the problem.

It was an experience shared by car salesman Blaine Marston of Sylvania Township: "I think one day I had close to 40 calls, and at that point is when I became exasperated," he says.

"I'd get them all day long. I must have been getting at least 10 or more calls a day, and it was a constant thing, sometimes starting at 5 in the morning," Wraggs says.

Toledoan Leonard Wraggs is one of those who have complained to the attorney general.

INVESTIGATING ROBOCALLS : WHO IS CALLING ME?

Many of the calls were from the 419 area code, though the caller clearly was not.

"It's not unusual for them to port a number to make you think, 'I should take this number'," says Marston, who says he has many clients with numbers he does not recognize.

It's a technique called Spoofing. As part of our joint investigation, WXIA's Brendan Keefe tracked down Angela Stancik of Ganado, Texas.

Her grandmother, Marjorie Jones, killed herself after being defrauded by a ring operator answering a call from the Washington, D.C., area. She was told the caller was from the government. They were not. They were from Costa Rica.

"They told her that she won a very large cash prize but in order for her to get it, she needed to pay all of the taxes and fees and that it was something she could not share with anyone, she couldn't tell anyone in her family, because they wanted it to be sort of like a Publishers Clearing House surprise," Stancik says. "Then, she was told, it would be a huge celebration with family."

She lost everything.