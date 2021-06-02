Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc

It’s not known how many people in the aviation field will make assault claims about Anderson.

DETROIT — Some pilots have emerged as victims of a deceased doctor who worked for decades at the University of Michigan.

Robert Anderson is at the center of a scandal at the university. He's accused of molesting hundreds of young men there, especially athletes who saw him for injuries.

But Anderson also had another group of patients, made up of pilots and others in the aviation field who regularly needed physicals. Anderson was designated by the government as an aviation medical examiner in southeastern Michigan.

It’s not known how many people in the aviation field will make assault claims about Anderson. The University of Michigan has acknowledged “credible allegations” against Anderson and expressed a willingness to settle cases out of court.

