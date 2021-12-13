Oxford schools closed Tuesday following social media threats

School officials say police have been notified and an investigation is underway.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — All schools in the Oxford Community School District will be closed Tuesday after threats were posted to social media.

School officials announced Monday that the threat was specifically targeting the district's middle school. Police have been notified and an investigation into the threats is underway.

A full security check will take place in all the district's schools during this time.

This comes nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School that left four people dead and seven others wounded, including a teacher.

Threats against schools have been reported across the state, leading to multiple West Michigan school districts to close for investigation. Charges have been filed against juveniles in the past two weeks for making threats.

Any threats against schools should be reported to law enforcement to be investigated.

